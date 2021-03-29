Bihar CA Defies BCCI Diktat to "Stop T20 League", Players May Face Sanction

- Match 16 - 22 Apr, 2021Match Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(16.3) RR 10.97
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(19.1) RR 10.54
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- 2nd T20I - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Mumbai
- 3rd T20I - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
- 1st Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
SL
BAN
10:00 IST - Kandy
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Bihar CA Defies BCCI Diktat to "Stop T20 League", Players May Face Sanction
The controversy-ridden Bihar Cricket Association, along with its registered firstclass and List A players, are likely to face tough sanctions from the BCCI for defying the parent body's orders to stop the unsanctioned Bihar Cricket League (BCL).
- PTI
- Updated: March 29, 2021, 6:23 PM IST
The controversy-ridden Bihar Cricket Association, along with its registered first-class and List A players, are likely to face tough sanctions from the BCCI for defying the parent body’s orders to stop the unsanctioned Bihar Cricket League (BCL). The BCL was held in Patna from March 20-26.
The tournament had five franchises Angika Avengers, Bhagalpur Bulls, Dharbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators and Patna Pilots and was aired on Eurosport channel. Darbhanga Diamonds emerged as champions in the final played at the Urja Stadium.
The BCCI, on March 23, had sent a letter (in possession of PTI) to the BCA telling them, in no uncertain terms, that their ‘T20 league’ hasn’t got approval and must be stopped. However, the defiant BCA officials didn’t pay heed to the BCCI and went ahead with the remaining games.
“We have reviewed your responses to our queries, and upon careful consideration, BCCI has decided to not accord its approval to the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) for conducting its T20 domestic league cricket tournament (i.e. BCL), as it does not fulfil/comply the directives of the advisory and guidelines issued by the BCCI,” the board’s acting CEO Hemang Amin had written to the state body, clarifying its stand. The BCCI, in its communication, categorically asked the BCA to cancel the BCL or get ready to face sanctions in line with the board’s constitution.
“……we appreciate BCA’s endeavour and constant pursuit towards building cricket culture in the state of Bihar, and assure you that the BCCI will support BCA, within the contours of law. Accordingly, BCCI instructs you to cancel the T20 domestic league cricket tournament (i.e., BCL),” it stated. “In the event, BCA does not cancel the ongoing T20 tournament (i.e., BCL), the tournament will be deemed to be an ‘Unapproved Tournament’ as per BCCI’s Rules and Regulations and BCA will be liable for sanctions, as per BCCI’s Rules and Regulations,” it said.
In recent years, on the recommendation of its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), the BCCI has decided to put a cap on state body-run T20 leagues after multiple cases of dubious ownership, unusual betting patterns emerged. “What the Bihar CA officials have done is they have put the careers of young players in line with their defiance. What if BCCI now ban players as per Article 31 of constitution? What if BCCI stops the annual grant? Will Rakesh Tiwary take responsibility,” IPL spot-fixing petitioner and member of rival body, Aditya Verma, told PTI.
The BCCI is also peeved that BCA officials perceived the board’s silence as a mark of approval and went ahead with the tournament. “… BCCI is required to ensure that all its members (including BCA) comply with the relevant rules/regulations/advisories, issued by competent authorities for regulating cricket in India.
“Keeping this background in mind, please note that the BCCI has not provided its approval to BCA for conducting BCL. At this juncture, we also clarify in clear and unequivocal terms that mere silence cannot and should not be construed to be as approval (deemed or otherwise),” it stated. The rules as per Article 31 of BCCI constitution that has been violated are 31. BAN ON PARTICIPATION IN UNAPPROVED TOURNAMENTS (1) No Member shall participate or extend help of any kind to an unapproved Tournament.
(2) No Player, Umpire, Scorer, Official or other person associated with the BCCI shall participate in any unapproved tournament. (3) The Apex Council shall take appropriate action including suspension and stoppage of financial benefits and any other action against individuals / Members contravening the above.
BCA supremo Tiwary couldn’t be reached for a comment.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking