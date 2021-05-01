Bihar Players Feel the Heat During Covid-19, Haven't Received Fees in Two Years: Report

While Covid-19 has devastated one and all, Bihar players from the country seem to have been impacted the most. The players from the state’s U-23 and U-19 teams are still awaiting the payments of their match fees, not for one season, but two — 2019-20 and 2020-21.

According to a report in Indian Express, one of them is 21-year-old fast bowler Prashant Singh. To add to his woes, his elder brother is Covid positive and is isolating with him, at their home in Chhapra. Not only that, he is also the sole bread-winner of his family.

“Every time I get a message on my phone I presume money has been deposited. Last year I had to get my elder sister married. I borrowed money, hoping to repay when I get match fees. I lost my father in 2016. I haven’t received money till date. Now my elder brother has tested positive for the coronavirus. I don’t know where I will get money from,” Prashant, who is to receive Rs 8 lakh from BCCI, said.

As for the delay, a senior Bihar Cricket Association official has said, that it was due to an ‘error in vouchers’, submitted by the association, to the BCCI. But BCA president Rakesh Tiwary has maintained that the vouchers have been forwarded to the BCCI again.

“We had earlier sent invoices to BCCI but they informed us that there was an error in the documentation. All the invoices have been sent again (in March) and payment will be received soon,” Tiwary said.

Prashant, meanwhile has said that the BCA continues to make false promises. “We have been hearing this for the last one year. ‘Money will be deposited next month’ is what we are told. Our financial situation is dire at the moment,” Prashant said.

On the other hand, the BCCI has passed the buck to the BCA. “Due to some issue within the association this situation has arisen,” the BCCI official said.

Other players from the state also confirmed that they haven’t gotten their payments in the longest time. “We are talking about it almost every day. We check with each other if the money has been deposited. But nobody has received it. In these tough times, money is very important. Some of us have emailed top BCCI officials but we have not got a reply,” a senior player said.

A player gets almost Rs 40,000 for a day of Ranji Trophy, a tournament that was not held last season. But Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazre Trophy were held in 2020-21, which means that a player is eligible for Rs 25,000 for a 50-over game, and Rs 12,500 for a 20-over game.

U-23 players are paid 63,000 for four-day games and Rs 17,500 for a one-day game. After the completion of each tournament, a player has to send an invoice to their association for the money, which is then sent to the BCCI, which then releases the funds.

