Bihar Players Feel the Heat During Covid-19, Haven't Received Fees in Two Years: Report

- Match 26 - 30 Apr, 2021Match Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 7.25
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, 2021Match Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(16.3) RR 9.45
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Bihar Players Feel the Heat During Covid-19, Haven't Received Fees in Two Years: Report
While Covid-19 has devastated one and all, Bihar players from the country seem to have been impacted the most. The players from the state's U-23 and U-19 teams are still awaiting the payments of their match fees, not for one season, but two -- 2019-20 and 2020-21.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 1, 2021, 9:56 AM IST
While Covid-19 has devastated one and all, Bihar players from the country seem to have been impacted the most. The players from the state’s U-23 and U-19 teams are still awaiting the payments of their match fees, not for one season, but two — 2019-20 and 2020-21.
According to a report in Indian Express, one of them is 21-year-old fast bowler Prashant Singh. To add to his woes, his elder brother is Covid positive and is isolating with him, at their home in Chhapra. Not only that, he is also the sole bread-winner of his family.
“Every time I get a message on my phone I presume money has been deposited. Last year I had to get my elder sister married. I borrowed money, hoping to repay when I get match fees. I lost my father in 2016. I haven’t received money till date. Now my elder brother has tested positive for the coronavirus. I don’t know where I will get money from,” Prashant, who is to receive Rs 8 lakh from BCCI, said.
As for the delay, a senior Bihar Cricket Association official has said, that it was due to an ‘error in vouchers’, submitted by the association, to the BCCI. But BCA president Rakesh Tiwary has maintained that the vouchers have been forwarded to the BCCI again.
“We had earlier sent invoices to BCCI but they informed us that there was an error in the documentation. All the invoices have been sent again (in March) and payment will be received soon,” Tiwary said.
Prashant, meanwhile has said that the BCA continues to make false promises. “We have been hearing this for the last one year. ‘Money will be deposited next month’ is what we are told. Our financial situation is dire at the moment,” Prashant said.
On the other hand, the BCCI has passed the buck to the BCA. “Due to some issue within the association this situation has arisen,” the BCCI official said.
Other players from the state also confirmed that they haven’t gotten their payments in the longest time. “We are talking about it almost every day. We check with each other if the money has been deposited. But nobody has received it. In these tough times, money is very important. Some of us have emailed top BCCI officials but we have not got a reply,” a senior player said.
A player gets almost Rs 40,000 for a day of Ranji Trophy, a tournament that was not held last season. But Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazre Trophy were held in 2020-21, which means that a player is eligible for Rs 25,000 for a 50-over game, and Rs 12,500 for a 20-over game.
U-23 players are paid 63,000 for four-day games and Rs 17,500 for a one-day game. After the completion of each tournament, a player has to send an invoice to their association for the money, which is then sent to the BCCI, which then releases the funds.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking