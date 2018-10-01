Bihar Script Record 292-run Win Against Sikkim in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Loading...
This is the biggest win in terms of runs in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, eclipsing Baroda's win by 279 runs against Assam last season.
Sent in, Bihar amassed 338 for six in the stipulated 50 overs with Rahmatullah smashing a 103-ball 156 before retiring hurt with the team's score at 307. He struck 10 boundaries and eight sixes.
Opener Babul Kumar (92 from 112 balls) lent fine support at the other end as the duo put on 166 runs for the second wicket to set the platform.
In reply, just two Sikkim batsmen registered double digit scores, as their innings ended in 31 overs at the Shastri Maidan.
Skipper Keshav Kumar (3/7) and Anunay Singh (3/12) starred with the ball and received fine support from Rehan Khan (2/10).
This was Bihar's fifth win in a row as they consolidated their lead with 22 points from six matches, six clear of second-placed Uttarkhand.
Uttarakhand also remained in the hunt with an easy eight-wicket win over Meghalaya at the Moti Bagh ground in Vadodara.
Left-arm pacer Shubham Saundiyal (2/30) took two wickets in his first two overs to reduce Meghalaya to 8/2 inside four overs.
Later, Vaibhav Bhatt (3/9) and Deepak Dhapola (2/18) capitalised on the start to bundle out Meghalaya for 141 in 41.2 overs.
Opener Vineet Saxena steered Uttarakhand's chase with an unbeaten 66 from 87 balls as they cruised to the target with 114 balls to spare
First Published: October 1, 2018, 12:43 AM IST