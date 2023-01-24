Bihar vs Manipur Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bihar will take on Manipur in their next of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy on January 25, Wednesday. The game is scheduled to commence on 9:30 am IST at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna. Bihar are currently third in the Plate group with one victory and one defeat in five games so far, accumulating 14 points along the way. That said, Bihar recorded a stellar 302-run victory in their last outing against Meghalaya. Bipin Saurabh stole the show early on with his 177-run knock, supported beautifully by Sachin Kumar who scored 75 runs. It set the perfect launchpad for them to steal a humongous victory.

Manipur are currently third in the Plate group with three wins and one loss from five games so far, bagging 20 points. They are in good form right now, winning their last four matches. They edged past Sikkim in their last game with a narrow two-wicket win, as the Manipur batters put up a splendid display chasing a target of 337 in the final innings.

Ahead of the match between Bihar and Manipur, here is all you need to know:

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Bihar (BIH) vs Manipur (MAN) start?

The game will be conducted on January 25, Wednesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Bihar (BIH) vs Manipur (MAN) be played?

The match will be played at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Bihar (BIH) vs Manipur (MAN) begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bihar (BIH) vs Manipur (MAN) match?

The Bihar vs Manipur match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bihar (BIH) vs Manipur (MAN) match?

Bihar vs Manipur match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

BIH vs MAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babul Kumar

Vice-Captain: S Gani

Suggested Playing XI for BIH vs MAN Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bipin Saurabh, Prafullomani Singh

Batters: Babul Kumar, S Gani, Yashasvi Rishav, Ronald Longjam

All-rounders: Rex Rajkumar Singh, Ashutosh Aman

Bowlers: Bishworjit Konthoujam, Harsh Singh, Abhijeet Saket,

Bihar vs Manipur starting predicted lineups

Bihar Probable playing XI: Bipin Saurabh, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Babul Kumar, Kumar Mridul, Yashasvi Rishav, S Gani, Rishav Raj, Ashutosh Aman, Basukinath, Abhijeet Saket, Harsh Singh

Manipur probable playing XI: Prafullomani Singh, Ahmed Shah, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Ronald Longjam, Basir Rahman, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Rex Rajkumar Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kishan Thokchom, Bikash Singh

