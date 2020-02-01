Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Play-off Semi Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 01 February, 2020

2ND INN

South Africa Under-19

143 (38.2)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
West Indies Under-19
West Indies Under-19*

49/3 (10.4)

West Indies Under-19 need 95 runs in 236 balls at 2.41 rpo
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Knockout, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 February, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Thunder

151/7 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide Strikers*

143/9 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder beat Adelaide Strikers by 8 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Bilal Asif & Faheem Ashraf Named in Pakistan's 16-Member Squad for Bangladesh Test

Pakistan have named a 16-player squad for the first World Test Championship fixture against Bangladesh to be played in Rawalpindi from February 7-11.

IANS |February 1, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
Bilal Asif & Faheem Ashraf Named in Pakistan's 16-Member Squad for Bangladesh Test

Lahore: Pakistan have named a 16-player squad for the first World Test Championship fixture against Bangladesh to be played in Rawalpindi from February 7-11.

As per the PCB release, the selectors have recalled off-spinner Bilal Asif at the back of his 43 wickets in nine Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches, while Faheem Ashraf has been drafted in the side due to his all-round skills that were backed by his six wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern.

Two changes have been made in the side that was named for the two World Test Championship Tests against Sri Lanka. Kashif Bhatti and Usman Shinwari have been left out, but they remain in the red-ball plans and have been advised to continue their training and preparation.

While Kashif didn't play against Sri Lanka, Usman made his only appearance in the Rawalpindi Test where he took one for 54.

Chairman of selectors and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said: "We have followed the horses for courses policy for the Test against Bangladesh. I know the two players who have been left out will be disappointed, but they remain firmly within our plans for the red-ball cricket we are scheduled to play later this year.

"Kashif Bhatti has paved the way for Bilal Asif considering there are left-handed batters in the Bangladesh top and middle-order, while Faheem Ashraf has been preferred over Usman Shinwari due to his all-round abilities.

"Following our convincing victory in Karachi, I don't envisage any major changes in the playing line-up but we have tried to cover all our bases just in case the wicket has any surprises for us.

"We ended 2019 on a high with a victory over Sri Lanka and have made a good start to 2020 by winning the T20I series against Bangladesh. I understand the Test will be a different ball game but I am optimistic we will maintain our good form and translate that into another strong performance that will contribute significantly in the overall confidence building of the Test side.

"We are aiming to collect maximum points from the two upcoming World Test Championship matches against Bangladesh so that when we take the field for the Lord's Test against England on 30 July, we are in a strong contention for a top-two finish by the end of the 2020-21 season. This is what our aspiration is and that's what are aiming and striving for."

The Pakistan team will depart for Rawalpindi on February 3, where it will fine-tune its final preparations from February 4.

Squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

asifbangladeshbilal asifFaheem AshrafHaris SohailPakistan testsohail

Related stories

Pakistan Opener Abid Ali Says Sachin Tendulkar is his Inspiration
Cricketnext Staff | January 31, 2020, 4:36 PM IST

Pakistan Opener Abid Ali Says Sachin Tendulkar is his Inspiration

Iqbal Qasim Named New Chairman of PCB's Cricket Committee
Cricketnext Staff | January 31, 2020, 3:54 PM IST

Iqbal Qasim Named New Chairman of PCB's Cricket Committee

MCC to Tour Pakistan in February for Series of Matches
Cricketnext Staff | January 30, 2020, 11:13 AM IST

MCC to Tour Pakistan in February for Series of Matches

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more