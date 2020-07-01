Bio-secure Environment Feels Like a Sci-fi Movie: Mark Wood

England pacer Mark Wood said that the bio-secure environment that the team are currently residing in at Southampton resembles a sci-fi movie.
England will take on West Indies in a three-Test series starting July 8. The matches are being played in a bio-secure environment to safeguard from coronavirus infections.
"The bio-secure environment in Southampton, where we are preparing for the Test series against West Indies, feels a bit like a sci-fi movie," Wood wrote in his BBC column.
"When we first turned up, there was a huge tent outside the hotel, where we had to pass through to get our temperature scanned. We dropped our bags off so they could be sprayed before they were taken in.
Also Read: Ben Stokes Will Do a 'Brilliant Job' as England Captain - Mark Wood
"Inside, there are no room keys - you open doors with an app on your phone. There is hand sanitiser at every turn, and on the floor there are arrows, lines and footprints to show the way to go."
Wood further spoke about the precautionary procedures they have to undergo when inside the hotels at all times - even when eating.
"We fill in a health questionnaire each morning and take our own temperature before we go to breakfast. When we use the lift, we press buttons with our elbows, and only four people can get in at once.
"In the lift, everyone turns out to face a different wall, which makes it quite difficult to have a conversation.
"We have to wear our accreditation any time we are not in our rooms or on the training pitch. The accreditation has a chip that tracks your movements, so if anyone does get ill, we will know who they have been in contact with.
Also Read: Joe Root to Miss First Test Against WI, Ben Stokes to Captain England
"Similarly, we wear face masks any time we are not in our rooms or outdoors. At meal times, it is just like being back at school. We queue up (socially distanced, of course), and take a tray and cutlery that is wrapped in a bag.
"You move around and ask to be served the food you would like, then take it to sit at your own individual desk, looking at the back of the person in front."
The first Test will take place at the Aegas Bowl in Southampton, with the next two Tests being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Bio-secure Environment Feels Like a Sci-fi Movie: Mark Wood
England pacer Mark Wood said that the bio-secure environment that the team are currently residing in at Southampton resembles a sci-fi movie.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings