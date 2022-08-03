Birmingham Weather Update and Pitch Report, India Women vs Barbados Women, Commonwealth Games 2022: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for in-W vs BAR-W Match

Team India will cross swords with Barbados Women in their third Group A encounter at Edgbaston on Wednesday, August 3. In a must-win game, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be hoping to advance to the semi-final of the women’s cricket tournament of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

India will be boosted by their spectacular performance against arch-rivals Pakistan in their previous fixture. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana shined yet again as she scored another brilliant half-century to set up an eight-wicket win for the Indians.

On the contrary, Barbados were bowled out for the lowest T20I score of 64 by Meg Lanning’s dominant Australian side. The Caribbean team will be hoping to bounce back and replicate the performance they displayed against Pakistan in their opening encounter of the tournament.

World Champions Australia has already progressed to the knockout stages with an all-win record. New Zealand and hosts England are the sides to go through from Group B.

The team that wins today will book the final berth for the semi-finals whereas the losing side loser gets eliminated from the tournament.

Weather Forecast

Birmingham weather is expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Wednesday. The maximum temperature is forecasted to be around 24°C while the minimum temperature will be 12°C. Rain might play spoilsport during the match between India and Barbados as there are 40 per cent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 20 km/h while the humidity will be around 79 per cent.

Pitch Report

The Edgbaston pitch has been low-scoring as seen in the recent matches. The surface has offered decent bounce and off-the-track movement for the fast bowlers. Under overcast conditions, the pacers would have the upper hand in the early stages of the match. Having said that, the batters will be able to trust the pace of the pitch and will get value for their shots if they manage to weather the early storm. Despite the fact that spinners have received little assistance from the surface, the tournament’s top wicket-takers are all spinners. The side that wins the toss will want to chase at Edgbaston.

India Women (IN-W) and Barbados Women (BAR-W) Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Barbados Women Predicted Line-up: Hayley Matthews (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shanika Bruce, Kelia Elliot, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

