Birthday Special: Top 5 Knocks by Sanju Samson Over the Years in IPL

Sanju Samson has emerged as the rising star of Indian cricket and as a prime challenger to be the flag-bearer of the sport for his home state of Kerala. The wicket-keeper-batter has given consistent performances in both departments in the domestic circuits, but the selectors didn’t show a lot of faith in him in the past few years. He made most of his limited opportunities for India A, including a blistering 91 off 48-balls in against South Africa A.

The right-handed batter also scored the fastest List-A double hundred (212 not out) playing for Kerala against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2019. Samson continued his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, only to be overlooked by the selectors again. He made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 and his ODI debut was against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Over five years Samson has managed to play in just four T20Is for India.

The next stop was the Indian Premier League (IPL), even though he was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders players pool in 2012, he did not play. In the following IPL season (2013) he was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals and made his IPL debut on April 13, 2013. He also played for Delhi Capitals (DC) for two seasons before finally joining the Jaipur-based team in 2018.

In his IPL career so far, Samson has scored 3,068 runs in 121 matches at an average of 29.21. Let’s take a look at some splendid knocks across the IPL editions he played.

119 OFF 63 BALLS VS PBKS (2021)

Chasing a stiff 222 to win, Samson single-handedly brought it down to 13 off six in their opening match against the Punjab Kings. Playing a captain’s knock, Samson smashed 119 off 63 balls, his innings was peppered with 12 fours and seven sixes but fell short on the last ball as his side needed five to win.

82 OFF 57 BALLS VS SRH (2021)

Samson once again top scored for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) with 82 runs against Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in just 57 deliveries and took his side to 164/5. It was his 15th fifty, second in succession and he became the 19th batsman to reach 3000 IPL runs. His bowlers let him down as SRH chased the competitive total with nine balls to spare.

85 OFF 42 BALLS VS PBKS (2020)

The right-handed batter hammered 85 runs in 42 balls against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings and helped his side chase down a record-breaking score of 223 with three balls remaining. Samson hit the joint-fastest IPL half-century by an Indian, 50 off 27 balls in that match.

102 OFF 55 BALLS VS SRH (2019)

Samson’s 102-run knock from 55 deliveries against SRH included 10 boundaries and four sixes helped RR post 198/2. He also shared a 119-run stand from 75 balls with the then RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane. However, SRH chased down the total in just 19 overs and won the match by five wickets.

92 OFF 45 BALLS VS RCB (2018)

This was Samson’s best knock in the 2018 edition which was also a homecoming of sorts. He smashed 92 runs off 45 balls which included 10 sixes and two boundaries to propel RR to a massive score of 217 runs. RR went onto win the match by 19-runs and he was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

