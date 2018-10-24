Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
'Biscuit' Trophy for T20 Series Between Pakistan and Australia Has Twitter in Splits

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 24, 2018, 11:57 AM IST
After an intensely fought Test series, in which the hosts emerged victorious, Pakistan and Australia will clash in a three-match T20I series, which starts on October 24 in Abu Dhabi.

Even before the series has begun, it is bound to become one to remember. Whether it will be for the on-field action is yet to be seen, but it will certainly remain long in the memory for the trophy which has been manufactured.
The trophy was unveiled on Sunday at the pre-match press conference and it immediately raised a few eyebrows (and triggered a few giggles). It has three stumps with a ball at the base and a biscuit on top!

Both captains Aaron Finch and Sarfraz Ahmed posed for the cameras and the image of the trophy spread on social media, and many online did not hesitate to take a dig at the design. Here are some of them:





Even the International Cricket Council Twitter handle couldn’t help themselves!





Despite the prize on offer being the ‘Biscuit’ Trophy, Australia and Pakistan will be looking to better each other next week in what promises to be a ‘cracker’ (sorry) of a series.

