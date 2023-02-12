Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem Dominate Indian Bowlers as Pakistan Record 149/4 in T20 World Cup 2023 Opener

Indian bowlers struggled to get a hold of Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof and Ayesha Naseem as the pair of them helped put up a massive total of 149/4 against Harmanpreet Kaur’s side in the opening clash of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 for these two sides.

Maroof had won the toss and opted to bat first stating that it seemed like a tricky wicket, and after the Pakistani batsmen struggled initially, Maroof and Ayesha steadied the ship.

Ayesha then looked to attack the Indian bowling unit and she smashed 43 runs in just 25 balls with a strike rate of 172, while the skipper played a much more composed knock of 68 in 55 balls, recording a crucial half-century.

The pair of them helped Pakistan reach a fightworthy total after a slow start. Muneeba Ali partnered Javeria Khan in the middle after Maroof’s decision to bat first. However, Khan’s stay at the crease was cut short by Deepti Sharma who drew first blood for India in the second over itself.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur completed the catch as Javeria departed after scoring just 8 runs, shortly after, her opening partner Muneeba also got dismissed.

Radha Yadav got the better of the Pakistani opener who could only manage to score 12 runs. Pooja Vastrakar then dismissed Nida Dar as Maroof’s side endured back-to-back blows. Dar couldn’t even open her account as Ghosh did the rest of the work from behind the stumps.

Sidra Ameen then became the latest casualty as her 11-run inning was cut short by Radha who celebrated her second dismissal.

However, Maroof continued to keep hold of one end from her side and she got the support of Ayesha as the pair of them turned the tide of the contest.

The Pakistani pair took the game by the scruff of the neck as they unleashed their attack intent. Maroof took on the role of an anchor, while Naseem played the big shots.

Not long after they crossed the 100-run mark, and there was no stopping the Pakistani batters.

Towards the end of the innings, two dropped catches cost India dearly as Harmanpreet’s side struggled all day in the outfield, giving away runs from midfield on a couple of occasions.

Maroof and Ayesha both returned unbeaten to inspire their side to an unbeaten total, with India needing 150 runs to win.

