Bizarre or Funny? WTC Ends Tomorrow, But West Indies Docked Points Now for Slow Over Rate

West Indies were penalised in for slow over rate against South Africa in the second Test match at St Lucia. They were docked six WTC points for the offense, not to mention they had lost both the Test heavily as South Africa clean swept the hosts.

“Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kraigg Brathwaite’s side was ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC release was quoted as saying.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the release further added.

Keshav Maharaj completed just the second hat-trick by a South African in Test history as the Proteas completed a 158-run victory over the West Indies on the fourth day of the second Test of the two-match series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Monday.

In the penultimate over before lunch the left-arm spinner removed Kieran Powell, Jason Holder and Joshua da Silva in successive deliveries to join fast bowler Geoff Griffen, who achieved the feat at Lord’s in 1960, in the record books.

Maharaj then followed up with two of the last three to fall in the afternoon to finish with figures of five for 36 as the West Indies were dismissed for 165.

Following a comprehensive innings and 63-run victory inside three days in the first Test a week earlier at the same venue, the result gave South Africa the series 2-0, their first away series triumph since 2017 in New Zealand.

(With AFP Inputs)

