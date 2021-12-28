Bizarre Record: Virat Kohli Caught Behind Stumps In 9 Successive Overseas Test Innings in 2021

Virat Kohli has been poked outside off stump nine successive times in overseas Tests, the latest one being his dismissal to Lungi Ngidi at Centurion in the series opener against South Africa on September 26.

From losing the World Test Championship final in England to the T20 World Cup, the year 2021 was not ideal for India skipper Virat Kohli. Keeping aside the team’s performance, his own batting is in a vulnerable spot. The Indian skipper has been poked outside off stump nine successive times in overseas Tests, the latest one being his dismissal to Lungi Ngidi at Centurion in the series opener against South Africa on September 26.

In this report, we will take a look at each of the nine dismissals:

WTC final, Southampton, 2nd innings

The trend started in the second innings of the WTC final in Southampton. In the second innings, Kohli was opened up by a shortish delivery from Kyle Jamieson, who had dismissed him in the first innings too, which went straight on the sixth or seventh stump line. But Kohli still attempted at the ball off the back foot, and following the edge, it landed in the hands of the keeper to start what has now become a trend.

1st Test, Nottingham, 1st innings

In the England series opener in Nottingham, Kohli was out for a golden duck. The skipper sprang well forward to try to defend the delivery by James Anderson and pitched it around the sixth stump. But the ball held its line and was caught behind by keeper Jos Buttler.

2nd Test, Lords, 1st innings

Once Again, a delivery that Kohli could have dodged handed him a hattrick of getting poked outside the stump. Ollie Robinson angled the ball at good length on the fifth or sixth stump line. Kohli pushed at the ball sending it to rival captain Joe Root, who was stationed at first slip.

2nd Test, Lords, 2nd innings

The usual left-armer’s angle heading ball, by Sam Curran, around at the sixth-stump line, Kohli stretched forward only to direct the ball towards Jos Buttler, who took the thick edge low and safe.

3rd Test, Leeds, 1st innings

In the first innings of the third Leeds Test, Anderson bowled yet another one on or about the fifth or sixth stump and slanted in completely, which invited the big shot by Kohli and the Indian skipper obliged. The ball changed direction and Buttler accepted the edge into his gloves.

3rd Test, Leeds, 2nd innings

Kohli had made his first half-century of the England tour in the second innings of the third test match, but he had to depart, in what was by now familiar fashion, for the second time to Robinson. The right-armer bowled the ball with an inward angle which excited Kohli to play him a length ball on fifth stump. And Root did not miss the edge at the first slip.

4th Test, Oval, 1st innings

This time Kohli was trying to turn Robinson to the leg side, but the delivery was quite similar, angled in towards the fourth stump. Kohli played with a closed bat-face, but unfortunately the ball found its way to the keeper off the leading edge.

4th Test, Oval, 2nd innings

Notably, all the seven dismissals so far had been to pace, but in the second innings of the Oval Test, Moeen Ali’s delivery opened Kohli’s account in off-spin too. The area of dismissal was once again same, the corridor outside off, on the fifth stump. Kohli tried to defend a flighted delivery, but the ball carried to slip.

1st Test, Centurion, 1st innings

The latest one in the trend is Ngidi’s delivery on Sunday, December 26 during the first Test at Centurion. It was by far the widest of the lot. The ball floated up way outside off stump for the drive, and Kohli went hard at it. However, the ball swung and a healthy edge flew to Wiaan Mulder at first slip.

