Bizarre Scenes As Steve Smith Stands His Ground Despite Gloving the Ball | WATCH

Australia batter Steve Smith took a dig at umpire Paul Wilson after he gave him out during the third and final ODI match against England at MCG. Smith, who was playing at 21 off 15, tried to scoop the bowler, but ended up gloving the ball. Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler completed an easy catch behind the wicket and thought Smith would walk. But Smith stood his ground despite gloving the ball as the umpire didn’t ask him to. In the end, Buttler had to appeal ‘howzzat’ after which Wilson gave Smith his marching orders.

Meanwhile, Smith was taken aback as the umpire wasn’t prompt enough to let him know. What Smith said was caught on stump mid. Here’s the complete video.

What you waiting, what you waiting for?‘Blocker’ Wilson wants to hear ‘howzat?’ before triggering Steve Smith! 😂☝️ #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/jumvhOTiZy — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 22, 2022

The incident happened during the 45th over of the Australian innings. By this time the hosts had already breached the 300-run mark and Smith was trying to get some quick runs. He was out for 21 off 16 balls. But the Aussie batter stood his ground as the umpire didn’t make any gesture. It was only after England appealed for the dismissal that Wilson said: “you are out.”

Travis Head belted 152 and David Warner 106 as Australia scored a formidable 355-5 in the third and final one-day international against England on Tuesday as they look to sweep the series. The hosts lead 2-0 after a six-wicket victory in Adelaide then a 72-run win at Sydney, with England playing for pride on their return to the venue where they won the Twenty20 World Cup this month.

But after captain Jos Buttler, back after missing the Sydney game, won the toss and asked Australia to bat, they were dominated by the in-form openers in a rain-hit game reduced to 48 overs, which left England needing a DLS-adjusted target of 364 to win. Head made his third one-day century and highest score, off 130 balls with 16 fours and four sixes, as he solidified his place at the top of the order after the retirement of Aaron Finch.

Warner built his 19th ODI ton off 97 balls and the pair’s 269-run stand was the ninth-highest opening partnership in 50-over cricket and the biggest at the MCG.

