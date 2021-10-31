'Bizarre, we Weren't Brave With Bat or Ball': Virat Kohli After India Suffer Another World Cup Humiliation

India captain Virat Kohli termed his team’s capitulation against New Zealand in their second T20 World Cup 2021 match as ‘bizarre’. Batting first, India were limited to 110/7 before New Zealand chased down the target with ease, pushing their opponents on the verge of crashing out of semi-finals race on Sunday night in Dubai.

A visibly disappointed Kohli minced no words in analysing India’s second straight defeat at the world cup. “Quite bizarre," Kohli responded when asked to react to the performance during the post-match presentation.

“I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball. Didn’t have much to defend but we weren’t brave when we walked out to field. When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations - not just from fans, but players as well," he added.

India started the marquee event as one of the favourites with all their squad members thoroughly acclimatised with the conditions in UAE having been part of the second leg of IPL 2021 which was held at the same venue prior to the start of the world cup. However, they lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their opening match before New Zealand also beat them by eight wickets.

Kohli refused to blame pressure of expectations being playing a role in the display and said everyone representing the team has to embrace it

…there’s always going to be more pressure with our games and we’ve embraced it over the years. Everyone who plays for India has to embrace it. And when you cope together as a team you overcome it and we haven’t done it these two games. Just because you’re the Indian team and there are expectations doesn’t mean you start playing differently," he said.

With Pakistan already winning all three of their matches, they are in the pole position to make the semi-finals from their group. With Afghanistan winning two of their three matches and New Zealand opening their account as well, the road to the last-four stage for India has become narrower after a second-straight loss.

India will next Afghanistan on Wednesday before taking on minnows - Scotland (November 5) and Namibia (November 8). “I think we’re fine, there’s a lot of cricket left to play," said Kohli as he remains optimistic of India’s chances.

