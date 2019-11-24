BJ Watling First New Zealand Wicket-keeper to Score Test Double Ton
BJ Watling on Sunday became the first New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman to score a double hundred in Test cricket. Watling achieved the feat on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test against England at the Bay Oval.
