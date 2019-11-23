Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

106 (30.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

174/3 (46.0)

India lead by 68 runs
Live

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

580 (157.4)

Pakistan trail by 295 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

394/6 (141.0)

New Zealand lead by 41 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

BJ Watling's Gritty Ton Puts New Zealand Ahead of England

A gritty BJ Watling, New Zealand's go-to man when the chips are down, produced an unbeaten 119 to put the Black Caps ahead of England in the first innings of the opening Test on Saturday.

AFP |November 23, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
BJ Watling's Gritty Ton Puts New Zealand Ahead of England

Mount Maunganui: A gritty BJ Watling, New Zealand's go-to man when the chips are down, produced an unbeaten 119 to put the Black Caps ahead of England in the first innings of the opening Test on Saturday.

At stumps on day three in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand were 394 for six to lead England by 41.

The 34-year-old Watling, with a reputation for producing his best when the going is tough, has toiled under a blazing sun for almost seven hours to rescue New Zealand from a precarious situation and notch his eighth Test century.

Much of it was in partnership with Colin de Grandhomme in a 119-run stand for the sixth wicket and followed by an unbroken 78 with Mitchell Santner, who was 31 not out at stumps.

When de Grandhomme joined Watling New Zealand were 197 for five, with all their recognised batsmen gone and England's 353 looking a long way off.

The dismissal of Henry Nicholls for 41 before lunch had the tourists feeling they were heading for a comfortable first innings lead, but Watling patiently chipped away at the deficit.

De Grandhomme, meanwhile, characteristically punished anything loose with a six and seven fours as he raced to 65.

Stokes was surprisingly kept out of the attack through the onslaught until the first ball after tea, when he had instant success.

De Grandhomme slashed at a wide delivery which Dom Sibley grasped one-handed in the gully and the New Zealand all-rounder, having just returned to the crease, immediately went back to the dressing room.

Watling, carrying on with Mitchell Santner as his partner, levelled the scores turning Sam Curran to the fine-leg boundary and then put New Zealand ahead with a single through square leg.

Despite fears from both sides the previous day that the Bay Oval pitch would start to deteriorate it during its debut Test, the grounds offered little support for the fast bowlers, although Somerset spinner Jack Leach was able to extract some turn.

Watling has been involved in three of the six best New Zealand partnerships for the sixth-wicket.

He scored 124 when partnering Brendon McCullum in a 352-run stand -- then a sixth-wicket world record -- to save a Test against India in 2014.

The following year he broke that record in a 365-run effort with Kane Williamson against Sri Lanka and a few months later scored a century at Leeds in a famous win against England.

Against Sri Lanka in August, New Zealand won the second Test to square the series when Watling scored an unbeaten 105 in a 113-run sixth-wicket stand with de Grandhomme.

BJ WatlingColin de GrandhommeNew Zealand vs England 2019

Related stories

Ben Stokes Using David Warner to Spike Book Sales: Tim Paine
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 3:59 PM IST

Ben Stokes Using David Warner to Spike Book Sales: Tim Paine

Adapt and Do Things With a Patient Approach If Need Be: Joe Root
Cricketnext Staff | November 16, 2019, 5:19 PM IST

Adapt and Do Things With a Patient Approach If Need Be: Joe Root

Ben Stokes Not Aspiring to be England Captain
Cricketnext Staff | November 15, 2019, 6:10 PM IST

Ben Stokes Not Aspiring to be England Captain

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more