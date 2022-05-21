BJSS vs LKL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 match, May 21, 7:00 AM IST

BJSS vs LKL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 match between Bukit Jalil Sports School and Lanka Lions: Bukit Jalil Sports School and Lanka Lions will kick off the proceedings at the MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 with an encounter against each other. The game will be conducted at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, May 21.

Bukit Jalil Sports School are a batting heavy side with players like Akmal Ahmad and Muhammad Aziz Hazimi Ramil. The team also has good all-rounders in the form of Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir and Sachinu Hettige. Muhammad Azri Azhar is expected to lead the bowling unit for the team.

Lanka Lions also have decent batters in the squad like Thushith Chamera Parera, Naveen Dewinda, and Ahmad Hijas. Jude Prasantha Milroy, Thilina Madusanka, and Buddika Madushanka comprise the bowling unit for the franchise.

Ahead of the match between Bukit Jalil Sports School and Lanka Lions, here is everything you need to know:

BJSS vs LKL Telecast

Bukit Jalil Sports School vs Lanka Lions game will not be telecast in India.

BJSS vs LKL Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BJSS vs LKL Match Details

BJSS vs LKL match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 7:00 AM IST on May 21, Saturday.

BJSS vs LKL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Thilina Madusanka

Vice-Captain – Buddika Madushanka

Suggested Playing XI for BJSS vs LKL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ahmad Hijas

Batters: Akmal Ahmad, Muhammad Aziz Hazimi Ramil, Thushith Chamera Parera, Naveen Dewinda

All-rounders: Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Sachinu Hettige, Buddika Madushanka

Bowlers: Muhammad Azri Azhar, Jude Prasantha Milroy, Thilina Madusanka

BJSS vs LKL Probable XIs:

Bukit Jalil Sports School: Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Muhammad Affiq Afendi Lnaludin, Akmal Ahmad, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Akram Malik, Sachinu Hettige, Muhammad Amir Asyraf Khairon Nizam, Muhammad Azri Azhar, Muhammad Aziz Hazimi Ramil

Lanka Lions: Theekshana Prabagya Liyanage, Ahmad Hijas, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Thushith Chamera Parera, Naveen Dewinda, Suranga Perera, Jude Prasantha Milroy, Thilina Madusanka, Nadeen Dananjaya, Buddika Madushanka, Muhammad Khairullah

