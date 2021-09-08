BKK vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 Match 19 BK-55 and Ernakulam Cricket Club, September 9, 09:30 AM IST

BKK vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between BK-55 and Ernakulam Cricket Club:BK-55 will go head-to-head against Ernakulam Cricket Club in the 19th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 on Thursday, September 9. The game will be played at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha and is scheduled to start at 09:30 AM IST.

BK-55 got a good kick-off to their tournament campaign with two wins under their belt so far. They won both their opening matches by nine and fivewickets against Jolly Rovers and Masters Cricket Club, respectively. However, they registered their first loss of the tournament on Wednesday, when they losttheir third match by 42-runs against Tripunithura Cricket Club. They will be keen to return to winning ways on Thursday’s fixture.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam Cricket Club had a mixed start to the season with two wins from three matches thus far. The team won their season opener in a nail biting encounter by one-run against Masters Cricket Club. They couldn’t sustain that momentum and lost the second match by 52-runs (VJD method) against Tripunithura Cricket Club on Monday. However, they returned to winning ways by securing a six-wicket victory over Jolly Rogers on Wednesday. The team will aim to continue that momentum and win this match as well.

Ahead of the match between BK-55 and Ernakulam Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

BKK vs ENC Telecast

The BK-55 vs Ernakulam Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

BKK vs ENC Live Streaming

The match between BK-55 and Ernakulam Cricket Club is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BKK vs ENC Match Details

The 19th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between BK-55 and Ernakulam Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday, September 9, at 09:30 AM IST.

BKK vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mannembeth Sreeroop

Vice-Captain: Anand Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for BKK vs ENC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Muhammed Kaif

Batsmen: Neeraj Kumar, Abhiram C H, Alfi Francis, Jerin PS

All-rounders: Anand Joseph, Vinoop Manoharan, Mannembeth Sreeroop

Bowlers: Athif Bin Ashraf, Ahmed Farzeen, Adithya Vinod

BKK vs ENC Probable XIs:

BK-55: Neeraj Kumar, Muhammed Kaif, Akshay Chandran, Ashiq Ali, Vinoop Manoharan, Ahmed Farzeen, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Salman Nizar, Athif Bin Ashraf, Dheeraj Prem, Okay Abhijith

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Sreehari S Nair, Anand Joseph, Jerin PS, Abhiram C H, Subin S, Joffin Jose, Alfi Francis,Arjun Aji, M Arun, Bovas M Justin, Adithya Vinod

