BKK vs JRO Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021, September 5, 1:30 PM IST Sunday

BKK vs JRO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between BK-55 and Jolly Rovers: BK-55 will cross swords with Jolly Rovers in the 12th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The game will be played on September 05, Sunday at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Both BK-55 and Jolly Rovers will be playing their first match of the Kerala Club Championship on Sunday. As many as five teams have already started their campaign in the competition and played the first ten matches of the league. Now the remaining five teams including BK-55 and Jolly Rovers will be playing the next ten games.

The contest on Sunday is likely to be an interesting one as both the teams have quality players on their side. Akshay Chandran and Ashiq Ali are the players to watch out for in the BK-55 camp while M Rabin-Krishna and Anand Krishnan are expected to lead the attack for Jolly Rovers.

Ahead of the match between BK-55 and Jolly Rovers; here is everything you need to know:

BKK vs JRO Telecast

The BK-55 vs Jolly Rovers match will not be broadcast in India.

BKK vs JRO Live Streaming

The match between BKK and JRO will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BKK vs JRO Match Details

The 12th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between BK-55 and Jolly Rovers at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 05, Sunday at 01:30 PM IST.

BKK vs JRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Akshay Chandran

Vice-captain: M Rabin-Krishna

Suggested Playing XI for BKK vs JRO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Kaif

Batsmen: Akhil Anil, Anand Krishnan, P Mashood

All-rounders: Akshay Chandran, K Abhijith, M Rabin-Krishna, Ashiq Ali

Bowlers: NK Jubin, Ahmed Farzeen, Vignesh Puthur

BKK vs JRO Probable XIs

BK-55: Akhil Anil, Neeraj Kumar, Akshay Chandran, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Ashiq Ali, K Abhijith, Muhammad Kaif, Salman Nizar, Vinoop Manoharan, Ahmed Farzeen, Athif Bin Ashraf

Jolly Rovers: Muhammad Shuhaib, Mohammad Shameel-C-P, Saly V Samson, M Rabin-Krishna, Nikhil-T, P Mashood, Anand Krishnan, Mohammad Shafeeq-M, Shabin Pasha-K-P, NK Jubin, Vignesh Puthur

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here