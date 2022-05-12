BKK vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Club Championship 2022 match, May 12, 01:30 PM IST

BKK vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between BK-55 and Masters-RCC: BK-55 will face Masters-RCC on Thursday, May 12 in the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the S. D. College Cricket Ground, Kerala.

BK-55 can do better in the league. They are occupying third place in Group B points table with two wins and as many losses. The team is heading into the Thursday game after winning their last game against Eranakulam Cricket Club by six wickets. Ahmed Farzeen registered a three-wicket haul to play a leading role in stopping ENC at a score of 92 runs in their 20 overs.

Masters-RCC, on the other hand, are atop the Group A points table. They have three victories under their belt from four league matches. Masters-RCC failed to impress in their last game as they were handed an eight-wicket defeat by Masters Cricket Club. The batters need to step up and deliver good performances for the team to make a comeback.

Ahead of the match between BK-55 and Masters-RCC, here is everything you need to know:

BKK vs MRC Telecast

BK-55 vs Masters-RCC game will not be telecast in India

BKK vs MRC Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BKK vs MRC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the S. D. College Cricket Ground at 01:30 PM IST on May 12, Thursday.

BKK vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Akhil Scaria

Vice-Captain - Ponnan Rahul

Suggested Playing XI for BKK vs MRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ponnan Rahul

Batters: Salman Nizar, Sanjay Raj, Sanju Sajeev, Albin Alias

All-rounders: Ajith KA, Akhil Scaria, Akshay Chandran

Bowlers: Ahmed Farzeen, Ajith Vasudevan, Vinod Kumar

BKK vs MRC Probable XIs:

BK-55: Ahmed Farzeen, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Neeraj Kumar, Muhammed Kaif, Akshay Chandran, Ashiq Ali, Vinoop Manoharan, Salman Nizar, Dheeraj Prem, Okay Abhijith, Athif Bin Ashraf

Masters-RCC: Pavan Raj, Sanjay Raj, Ponnan Rahul (c & wk), Albin Alias, Akhil Scaria, Akshay Manohar, Ajith Vasudevan, Ajinas K, Sanju Sanjeev, Ajith KA, Vinod Kumar

