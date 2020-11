BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s National Triangular T20, PCB Blasters Women vs PCB Challengers Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Best Picks / BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Captain / BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

PCB Blasters Women will take on the PCB Challengers Women in the second match of the Women’s National Triangular T20 on Monday. BLA-W had a tough start in the tournament as they lost to PCB Dynamites in the inaugural match of the tournament. Batting first, they put up a total of 137 in 20 overs helped by Javeria Rauf and Aliya Riaz’s decent knocks. But it was the bowlers who really let their team down with the exception of Hafsa Amjad. They will need to take lessons and move on from the loss and hope to do better in the upcoming match against CHA-W, who would be eager to start their campaign on a winning note. The match will be played at 1:00 pm IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

All matches of the Women’s National Triangular T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

November 23 – 01:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

BLA-W vs CHA-W Women’s National Triangular T20, PCB Blasters Women playing 11 against PCB Challengers Women: Hafsa Amjad, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Sidra Ameen (WK), Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan, Huraina Sajjad, Anam Amin, Maham Tariq

BLA-W vs CHA-W Women’s National Triangular T20, PCB Challengers Women playing 11 against PCB Blasters Women: Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Syeda Asma Amin (WK), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir, Fatima Sana