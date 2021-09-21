BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 match, September 21, 02:30 PM IST

BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 between PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers: PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers will be crossing swords for the last time against each other in the final of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021. The mouth-watering contest is scheduled to be played on September 21, Tuesday at 02:30 PM IST at the National Stadium in Karachi.

PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers enjoyed similar rides in the league stage of the Championship. Both teams won five each out of their six league matches to acquire ten points. Blasters finished at the top in the standings while Challengers were second due to net run rate.

Interestingly, this will be the third time that PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers will square off against each other in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021. The first game between the two sides saw Challengers emerging victorious by six wickets. However, in the second game,Blasters outplayed the Challengers by two wickets.

Ahead of the match between PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

BLA-W vs CHA-W Telecast

The PCB Blasters vs PCB Challengers match will not be broadcasted in India.

BLA-W vs CHA-W Live Streaming

The match between PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers will be streamed live on PCB’s YouTube Channel.

BLA-W vs CHA-W Match Details

The final of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers at the National Stadium in Karachi on September 21, Tuesday at 02:30 PM IST.

BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Nahida Khan

Vice-Captain: Javeria Khan

Suggested Playing XI for BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sidra Nawaz

Batsmen: Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Iram Javed, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Waheeda Akhtar, Fatima Sana, Saima Malik

BLA-W vs CHA-W Probable XIs:

PCB Blasters: Omaima Sohail, Shawal Zulfiqar, Gul Feroza, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Arijah Haseeb, Nida Dar, Saima Malik, Fatima Sana, Noreen Yaqoob, Syeda Aroob Shah

PCB Challengers: Javeria Khan, Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi, Masooma Zehra Fatima, Anoosha Nasir, Saba Nazir, Dua Majid, Nazish Rafique, Waheeda Akhtar, Khadija Chishti, Sidra Ameen

