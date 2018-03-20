Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Black Caps Put Martin Guptill on Standby for England Test

AFP | Updated: March 20, 2018, 10:01 AM IST
Black Caps Put Martin Guptill on Standby for England Test

Martin Guptill. (Getty Images)

Wellington: New Zealand will give big-hitting batsman Martin Guptill another chance if Ross Taylor is unfit for the first Test against England this week, coach Mike Hesson said Tuesday.

Guptill has excelled as a one-day opener for New Zealand, averaging 42.99, but is yet to prove himself in the longer format, where his figures drop to 29.38.

Hesson said he would slot into the middle order if Taylor fails to recover from a thigh injury picked up during the recent ODI series against England.

"Martin's made a shift to the middle order," Hesson told Radio Sport.

"He hasn't had a lot of opportunity there, but with his ability to cover all positions it's nice to have him back."

The opening Test of the two-match series, which starts Thursday, is a day-night fixture at Eden Park, the first pink-ball Test ever staged in New Zealand.

Also Watch

Martin Guptillnew zealand vs england
First Published: March 20, 2018, 10:01 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking