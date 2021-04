Black Caps Set To Be COVID-19 Vaccinated This Weekend

The New Zealand national cricket team have been given the green-signal for early vaccinations on the grounds of ‘reasons of national significance’ criteria, confirmed the the Ministry of Health and New Zealand Cricket.

“The key yardstick here is people travelling in an official capacity and ensuring their participation is in our national interest,” said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

“We also expect these requests will need to be made by the appropriate agency or association on behalf of the individual, not by individuals themselves,” he added.

The Black Caps are set to travel overseas and play Tests against England at Southampton, while also taking on India in a World Test Championship final at the same venue from June 18-23.

Considering the COVID-19 concerns, with India taking Number 2 on the highest number of cases globally, the concerns of staff and cricketers are paramount as they prepare for travel. Several New Zealanders are already in India for the 14th Indian Premier League series, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Kane Williamson being one of them.

Owing to these factors, it stands to reason that staffers and cricketers have been approved for vaccination over the weekend. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused havoc all over the world affecting millions across the globe. Sport and cricket have not been spared either with several tournaments and series either postponed or cancelled. The IPL 2020 was moved out of India and played in the UAE due to the high caseload in the sub-continent. The Pakistan Super League (2021) was stopped midway when several players and staff members tested positive – the tournament was deferred to a later date. India is set to host the ICC World T20 later in the year and the cricketing fraternity would hope that the pandemic is under control by then.

