Blades of Glory: Meet the Man Behind India's State-of-The-Art Cricket Museum
Meet Rohan Pate, a former under-19 cricketer-turned realtor, whose passion for the game forced him to build a state-of-the-art cricket museum in Pune.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: June 6, 2021, 9:49 PM IST
As cricket grew in Australia and England so did the legendary associated with the game. And as a result, enthusiasts flocked to cricket museums to meditate over their heroes. But Indian fans lacked such facilities, but since 2012 they too have a place of their own. Meet Rohan Pate, a former under-19 cricketer-turned realtor, whose passion for the game forced him to build a state-of-the-art cricket museum in Pune. Yes, ‘Blades of Glory’ as of today attract 100 to 150 visitors regularly, sometimes 300 on weekends. Famous cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have visited the place themselves, but Pate fondly recalls he had to fight a lonely battle in its initial years.
“It’s difficult to get bats, but I was never ashamed to ask… I’ve even irritated some players multiple times to get what I wanted. I have never accepted defeat,” Pate told Forbes India. He had to travel to several places back in 2011 to collect memorabilia which later came in handy to setup the business. “It wasn’t easy. My day used to start at 4 in the morning and end at 1 in the night. I used to carry three kit bags, full of bats—70 to 80 of them—and balls, along with my luggage.”
Pate who is also the CEO of his family Real Estate firm managed to sign Tendulkar as his brand ambassador and later also inaugurated the museum through him in 2012. Now, he aims to take the museum to everyone through digital media. He said he is also in talks with Cricket Australia and ECB for a collaboration but the pandemic dealt a severe blow to his plans. “Money is not the motive, but you need it for expansion. It is needed to run the show. Whether I am there or not there, this should go on.”Although he has collected so many antique things, his dream list is yet to be fulfilled. “I am not satisfied. There is a lot of greed in me… I keep wanting more, I want to do so much in my lifetime that no one should come close to me,” Pate signed off.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking