BLB vs BUB Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Hungary, June 28, 12:30 PM IST, GB Oval

BLB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Hungary Match between Blinders Blizzards vs Budapest Blinders: Blinders Blizzards will take on Budapest Blinders in the first two matches of ECS T10 Hungary on Monday at the GB Oval in Szodliget. While the first match will take place at 12:30 pm (IST), the second encounter will kick off at 02:30 pm (IST) on Monday.

The most prominent player in the Hungarian Cricketin the last six years, Sachin Chauhan will lead Blinders Blizzards in the event and he will hope for a positive start to their campaign. On the other hand, Budapest Blinders are making their debut in the European Cricket Series (ECS). The dashing all-rounder Steffan Gooch will lead Budapest Blinders in the ECS T10 Hungary.

Gooch also holds the record for the best spell in the ECS T10 series. He had picked two wickets while giving away just six runs for Baggy Blues Cricket Club against Royal Tigers Cricket Club in the previous edition of ECS Hungary.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Hungary match between Blinders Blizzards and Budapest Blinders; here is everything you need to know:

BLB vs BUB Telecast

The match between BLB and BUB will not be televised in India

BLB vs BUB Live Streaming

The match between BLB vs BUB can be live-streamed on FanCode in India.

BLB vs BUB Match Details

The match between BLB vs BUB will be played on Monday, June 28 at the GB Oval in Szodliget. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

BLB vs BUB captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Steffan Gooch

Vice-captain: Asanka Weligamage

BLB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sachin Chauhan, Steffan Gooch

Batsmen: Kalum Akurugoda, Abbas Ghani, Anup Gupta

All-Rounders: Asanka Weligamage, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Hasnain Meer

Bowlers: Salman Khan, Danyal Akbar, Omer Zahid

BLB vs BUB probable playing XI

Blinders Blizzards predicted playing XI: Sachin Chauhan (c, wk) Zubair Bhat, Madhav Gupta, Rahul Goyal, Amjad Aziz, Onur Ozkul, Jassi Singh, Anup Gupta, Hasnain Meer, Muhammad Uzair, Omer Zahid

Budapest Blinders predicted playing XI: Steffan Gooch (c), Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Ali Yalmaz, Ali Farasat, Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Danyal Akbar, Kalum Akurugoda, Abbas Ghani, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Salman Khan

