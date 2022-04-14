BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Spice Isle T10 2022 match, April 15, 12:00 AM IST

BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Clove Challengers: Bay Leaf Blasters and Clove Challengers will square off on Friday at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s. Blasters are second in the points table with ten points from five wins and two losses. Blasters got better off Cinnamon Pacers in their last game by eight wickets.

Batting first in the match, Cinnamon Pacers scored only 65 runs in their allotted ten overs. Blasters’ Alvin Ramnauth and Nelon Pascal picked two wickets each. Chasing the total, BLB scored a win in 7.1 overs as Kavem Hodge hammered 28 runs off 12 balls.

Coming to Clove Challengers, the team is almost our from the playoff race. Their qualification chances are hanging by a thread and thus they need to win both their coming league matches. Challengers have won just one of six league games to sit at the second-last place. The team was beaten by Ginger Generals in its last game by 40 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Clove Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

BLB vs CC Telecast

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers game will not be telecast in India

BLB vs CC Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLB vs CC Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 12:00 AM IST on April 15, Thursday.

BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Devon Smith

Vice-Captain - Ronald Ettienne

Suggested Playing XI for BLB vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Denis Smith, Rickie Alexander

Batters: Teddy Bishop, Casimir Thomas, Devon Smith

All-rounders: Ronald Ettienne, Kavem Hodge, Amikel Dubissette

Bowlers: Jeron Noel, Richard Rogers, Darron Nedd

BLB vs CC Probable XIs:

Bay Leaf Blasters: Jerlani Robinson, Amikel Dubissette, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith (c), Kayden Felix, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Divonie Smith, Denis Smith (wk), Shermon Lewis

Clove Challengers: Casimir Thomas, Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Rickie Alexander (wk), Ronald Ettienne (c), Cyprian Forsyth, Dennis Narayan, Jeron Noel, Tiron Charles, Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph

