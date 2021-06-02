BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Spice Isle T10 2021 Match 7, June 2 7:00 PM IST Wednesday

BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Bay Leaf Blasters and Clove Challengers Spice Isle T10 2021: The seventh match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 2021 tournament will see the Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) lock horns against Close Challengers (CC) on Wednesday, June 2. The game is scheduled to be played at 07:00 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

The Blasters are currently languishing at the bottom of this season’s points table, after they failed to secure a win in both their opening games. Whereas, the Challengers occupy the fifth spot in the standings;they have won and lost one game each so far. Both sides will look to better their chances and move up the table with a win in this fixture. Especially the Blasters who would want to open their account tonight.

Ahead of the match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Clove Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

BLB vs CC Telecast

Not televised in India.

BLB vs CC Live Streaming

The match between BLB vs CC is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

BLB vs CC Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 2 at the National Cricket Stadium, in St George’s, Grenada. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

BLB vs CC captain, vice-captain

Captain: Leon Chichester,

Vice-captain: Denroy Charles

BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Teddy Bishop

Batsmen: Leon Chichester, Devon Smith, Cyprian Forsyth

All-rounders: Denroy Charles, Markel Baptiste, Darron Nedd, Deron Hypolite

Bowlers: Deyna George, Jeron Noel, Keron Charles

BLB vs CC Probable XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith, Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel, Jalon Olive, Alvin Ramnauth, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (WK)

Clove Challengers: Cyprian Forsyth, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas

