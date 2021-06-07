BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 Match, June 7, 11:30 pm IST Monday

BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Clove Challengers: In the 24th match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 tournament, Bay Leaf Blasters will square off against Clove Challengers. The game is scheduled to be played on June 07, Monday, at 11:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Bay Leaf Blasters have succumbed to a torrid outing in the Spice Isle T10 tournament as they are languishing as the wooden-spooners in the points table. Blasters could manage victory in just two out of seven league matches. In their last match, they were defeated by Cinnamon Pacers by seven wickets.

Clove Challengers, on the other hand, are sitting at fourth place on the points table with three wins from seven fixtures. However, just like Bay Leaf Blasters, they will be also entering the contest after a loss. Challengers were defeated by Ginger Generals by eight wickets in their last game.

Ahead of the match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Clove Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

BLB vs CC Telecast

The Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers match will not be telecast in India.

BLB vs CC Live Streaming

The match between BLB vs CC is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

BLB vs CC Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 07 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 11:30 PM IST.

BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Darron Nedd

Vice-Captain: Devon Smith

Suggested Playing XI for BLB vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Denis Smith, Teddy Bishop

Batsmen: Devon Smith, Cyprian Forsyth, Bronson Johnson

All-rounders: Deron Hypolite, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd

Bowlers: Ronel Williams, Richard Rogers, Jeron Noel

BLB vs CC Probable XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters: Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards

Clove Challengers: Cyprian Forsyth, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas

