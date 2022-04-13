BLB vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Spice Isle T10 2022 match, April 13, 9:15 PM IST

BLB vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Cinnamon Pacers: Cinnamon Pacers will try to avoid their sixth loss in the Spice Isle T10 on Wednesday as they face Bay Leaf Blasters. Pacers are at the rock-bottom in the points table with just one win from six league matches.

They are heading into the Wednesday game after losing their last two games at the hands of Saffron Strikers and Nutmeg Warriors by eight wickets and 30 runs. The team is struggling due to their poor performance with the bat. They need a good power-hitter in the middle order to solve their batting woes.

Coming to Bay Leaf Blasters, they are one of the strong sides in the competition. Blasters are occupying third place in the standings with two losses and four wins. Their three-match winning streak ended in their last game as they recorded a defeat against Ginger Generals by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Cinnamon Pacers; here is everything you need to know:

BLB vs CP Telecast

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Cinnamon Pacers game will not be telecast in India.

BLB vs CP Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLB vs CP Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 9:15 PM IST on April 13, Wednesday.

BLB vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Devon Smith

Vice-Captain – Desron Maloney

Suggested Playing XI for BLB vs CP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Denis Smith, Javed Hazzard

Batters: Desron Maloney, Alick Athanaze, Devon Smith

All-rounders: Micah Narine, Kavem Hodge, Amikel Dubissette

Bowlers: Jonathan Taylor, Richard Rogers, Sheon Andrew

BLB vs CP Probable XIs:

Bay Leaf Blasters: Amikel Dubissette, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith (c), Denis Smith (wk), Shermon Lewis, Kayden Felix, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Jerlani Robinson, Divonie Smith

Cinnamon Pacers: Chard Charles, Jonathan Taylor, Junior Cyrus, Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Javed Hazzard (wk), Tade Carmichael, Deshonte Thomas, Sheon Andrew, Micah Narine (c), Jamie Buddy

