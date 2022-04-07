BLB vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Spice Isle T10 2022, April 7, 9:15 PM IST

BLB vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Cinnamon Pacers: The Bay Leaf Blasters will be aiming to make it two wins in a row when they clash in Spice Isle T10 2022 with Cinnamon Pacers on Thursday. The game will be hosted at the National Cricket Stadium, St. George at 9:15 pm IST.

The Blasters have played two matches in this series, they lost their opening game to defending champions Nutmeg Warriors by nine wickets. But made a strong comeback to win their second game by seven wickets over the Clove Challengers.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will be a disappointed as their opening game didn’t go as planned. They too lost the fixture by eight wickets (D/L method) to Ginger Generals and will be hoping for a positive result in this game.

Ahead of the match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Cinnamon Pacers; here is everything you need to know:

BLB vs CP Telecast

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Cinnamon Pacers game will not be telecast in India.

BLB vs CP Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLB vs CP Match Details

The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George, on Thursday, April 7 at 9:15 pm IST.

BLB vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Markel Baptiste

Vice-Captain: Reuel Williams

Suggested Playing XI for BLB vs CP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Javed Hazzard

Batters: Devon Smith, Heron Campbell, Alick Athanaze

All-rounders: Micah Narine, Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Amikel Dubissette

Bowlers: Reuel Williams, Ken Maturine, Alvin Ramnauth

BLB vs CP Probable XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters: Craig Williams, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Josh Noel, , Jalon Olive, Devon Smith, Denis Smith, Alvin Ramnauth

Cinnamon Pacers: Micah Narine, Reuel Williams, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Alick Athanaze, Josh Edmund, , Levaughn Lewis, Javel St Paul, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Ken Maturine

