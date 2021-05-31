BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match, May 31, 07:00 pm IST

BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Ginger Generals: The 2021 edition of the Spice Isle T10 tournament will kick-start with a thrilling encounter between Bay Leaf Blasters and Ginger Generals. The game is scheduled to be played on May 31, Monday, at 07:00 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The first season of the T10 Championship will be played from May 31 to June 11 with as many as six teams fighting to win the elite trophy.

Bay Leaf Blasters are deemed as the favorites to win the match and are also likely to be a strong contender for winning the competition. In the championship, they will be led by Devon Smith who has represented West Indies in over 90 matches in the International circuit. There is no doubt that Smith will prove to be a valuable asset for the Blasters both as a leader and a batsman.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have some experienced and skilled players in their squad in the form of Roland Cato, Andrew Sheon, Brathwaite Jaheim, and Mc Donald Daniel. Led by Roland, Ginger will be hoping to start their campaign in the Spice Isle T10 with a victory.

Ahead of the match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Ginger Generals; here is everything you need to know:

BLB vs GG Telecast

The Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals match will not be telecasted in India.

BLB vs GG

Live Streaming

The match between BLB vs GG is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

BLB vs GG Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 31 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain– Devon Smith

Vice-Captain– Daniel McDonald

Suggested Playing XI for BLB vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Denis Smith, Anil Matthew

Batsmen: Devon Smith, Keone George, Jalon Olive, Roland Cato

All-rounders: Deron Hypolite, Daniel McDonald

Bowlers: Keron Charles, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams

BLB vs GG Probable XIs:

Bay Leaf Blasters: Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards

Ginger Generals: Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Keone George, Larry Edward, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Roland Cato (c), Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

