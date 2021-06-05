BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 Match, June 5, 11:30 pm IST Saturday

BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Ginger Generals: In the 18th match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 tournament, Bay Leaf Blasters will lock horns with Ginger Generals. The game is scheduled to be played on June 05, Saturday, at 11:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Bay Leaf Blasters and Ginger Generals are experiencing similar fortunes as both the teams have won their two league matches while losing three fixtures. Blasters are languishing at the last position on the points table while Generals are placed a position ahead.

Blasters succumbed to a comprehensive defeat against Nutmeg Warriors by 43 runs. Generals, on the other hand, lost to Saffron Strikers by 40 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Ginger Generals; here is everything you need to know:

BLB vs GG Telecast

The Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals match will not be telecast in India.

BLB vs GG Live Streaming

The match between BLB vs GG is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

BLB vs GG Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 05 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 11:30 PM IST.

BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Roland Cato

Vice-Captain – Devon Smith

Suggested Playing XI for BLB vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Anil, Denis Smith

Batsmen: Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, Devon Smith

All-rounders: Deron Hypolite

Bowlers: Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus, Keron Charles, Ronel Williams, Richard Rogers

BLB vs GG Probable XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters: Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

