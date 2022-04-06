BLB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Spice Isle T10 2022 Match 3, April 6, 9:15 pm IST

BLB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Nutmeg Warriors: The Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) faceNutmeg Warriors (NW) in Spice Isle T10 2022 Wednesday’s contest at the St. George’s Stadium in Grenada. This game is scheduled to commence at 9:15 pm IST.

Team BLB finished at the fifth spot in last year’s edition of the Spice Isle T10 points table. They won three and lost six from their 10 matches in the league.

On the other hand, Nutmeg Warriors also had a dab season in the previous edition of the ongoing tournament. They finished fourth in the standings after managing four wins and five losses from 10 games.

This will be the maiden game for both sides this season and they will be aiming for a positive result in their season-opening match on Wednesday. Ahead of the match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Nutmeg Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

BLB vs NW Telecast

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Nutmeg Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

BLB vs NW Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLB vs NW Match Details

The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George’s, Grenada on Wednesday, April 6 at 9:15 pm xIST.

BLB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Seandell Regis

Vice-Captain: Devon Smith

Suggested Playing XI for BLB vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lendon Lawrence, Jevon Andrew

Batters: Devon Smith, Seandell Regis, Kavem Hodge

All-rounders: Amikel Dubissette, Sheldon Joseph, Keron Cottoy

Bowlers: Sherman Lewis, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

BLB vs NW Probable XIs:

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith, Sherman Lewis, Denis Smith, Kavem Hodge, Nelon Pascal, Amikel Dubissette, Richard Rogers, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Divonie Smith, Clint Croney, Alvin Ramnauth

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Jevon Andrew, Samuel Charles, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald Mc Donald, Seandell Regis, Keron Cottoy, Josh Thomas

