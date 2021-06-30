BLB vs ROT Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Match, June 30, 12:30 PM IST Wednesday

BLB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Hungary 2021 between Blinders Blizzards and Royal Tigers: Blinders Blizzards will be taking on Royal Tigers in the 9th and 10th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. Both the matches will be played at the GB Oval in Szodliget on June 30, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST respectively.

Blinders Blizzards aren’t enjoying an ideal outing in the ECS T10 Hungary. They started their campaign in the tournament with two back-to-back losses against Budapest Blinders. Though the team made a comeback by winning their next game against Cobra Cricket Club, Blinders were defeated by the same opposition in their last encounter. With one victory from four league matches, Blinders Blizzards find themselves sitting at the last position on the points table.

Royal Tigers, on the other hand, started their campaign in the T10 Championship with a victory against United Csalad. However, the defending champions lost their plot in the second game and succumbed to a 33-run loss to United. The Royal Tigers are placed at the second-last position on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Blinders Blizzards and Royal Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

BLB vs ROT Telecast

The Blinders Blizzards vs Royal Tigers match will not be broadcast in India.

BLB vs ROT Live Streaming

The match between BLB vs ROT is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BLB vs ROT Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between Blinders Blizzards and Royal Tigers at the GB Oval in Szodliget on June 30, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

BLB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zeeshan Khan

Vice-Captain - Abhishek Kheterpal

Suggested Playing XI for BLB vs ROT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sachin Chauhan

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair

All-rounders: Abhishek Kheterpal, Abhitesh Prashar

Bowlers: Omer Zahid, Ruturaj Sawant, Kamran Wahid

BLB vs ROT Probable XIs

Blinders Blizzards: Sachin Chauhan (C & WK), Muhammad Uzair, Omer Zahid, Usama Kajla, Amjad Aziz, Anup Gupta, Rahul Goyal, Jassi Singh, Kamran Wahid, Hemanth Perumal, Onur Ozkul

Royal Tigers: Khaibar Deldar (C), Zeeshan Khan, Stan Ahuja (WK), Harsh Mandhyan, Habib Deldar, Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhishek Kheterpal, Venkata Narashiman, Abhitesh Prashar, Akram Malik

