BLB vs SS Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Spice Isle T10 2021 Match 25, June 8 7:00 PM IST

Check here BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's Spice Isle T10 2021. Also check the schedule of Bay Leaf Blasters and Saffron Strikers

BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Bay Leaf Blasters and Saffron Strikers Spice Isle T10 2021: Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) will clash with the Saffron Strikers (SS) in match number 25 of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday, June 8. The game will be hosted at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada and is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST.

The Blasters have had an inconsistent run in the Spice Isle T10 tournament so far, as they have won three and lost four, while one match was washed out. They are currently fourth in the standings and come into this match following their win over the Clove Challengers (DLS method).

On the contrary, the Strikers have won five games while losing just twice. One of their matches was also cancelled due to rain. They currently occupy the summit spot in the standings and will start as favourites against the BLB.

Ahead of the match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Saffron Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

BLB vs SS Telecast

Not televised in India.

BLB vs SS Live Streaming

The match between BLB vs SS is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

BLB vs SS Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 8 at the National Cricket Stadium, in St George’s, Grenada. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

BLB vs SS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Devon Smith

Vice-captain:

BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Lendon Lawrence

Batsmen: Devon Smith, Nickozi St Hillaire, Alex Moses, Leon Chichester

All-rounders: Sharkim Edwards, Ryan John, Mickel Joseph

Bowlers: Amikel Dubissette, John Olive, Richard Rogers

BLB vs SS Probable XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith (C), Sharkim Edwards, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel (WK), Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Craig Williams, Ronel Williams

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence (WK), St Nickozi Hillaire, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (C), Kendel George, Shermon Lewis, John Olive, Kem Charles, Alex Moses, Jenson Phillip, Laurie Williams

