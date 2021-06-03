BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Spice Isle T10 2021 , June 3 09:30 PM IST

BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Saffron Strikers: In the Thursday, June 3, match of Spice Isle T10 2021 Bay Leaf Blasters will be locking horns with Saffron Strikers at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. As of now, the Saffron Strikers are on top of their game and are leading the tournament’s point table with four points from three matches. The team lost their first match on Wednesday, June 2 against Cinnamon Pacers by 10 runs.

Bay Leaf Blasters, on the contrary, have only won one out of three matches.The team placed on the fourth spot with only two pointslost two back to back matches. The first win that the team registered in the tournament was on Wednesday came whenthey beat Clove Challengers by eight wickets.

The upcoming match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Saffron Strikers will begin at 09:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the match between Bay Leaf Blasters and Saffron Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

BLB vs SS Telecast

The Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers will not be televised in India.

BLB vs SS Live Streaming

The match between BLB vs SS will be available on the Fancode app and website

BLB vs SS Match Details

The match is scheduled for Thursday, June 3 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lendon Lawrence

Vice-Captain: Markel Baptiste

Suggested Playing XI for BLB vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lendon Lawrence

Batsmen: Jalon Olive, Alex Moses, St Nickozi Hillaire

All-rounders: Mickel Joseph, Kern Charles, Markel Baptiste, Deron Hypolite

Bowlers: John Olive, Shermon Lewis, Richard Rogers

BLB vs SS Probable XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith (c), Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (c), Kern Charles, Kendel George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip, St Nickozi Hillaire, Laurie Williams

