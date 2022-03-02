BLD vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, March 2, 12:00 am IST

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Blue Devils and Cocrico Cavaliers: In the tenth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, we have Blue Devils playing against Cocrico Cavaliers at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Wednesday. Both the teams will be low on confidence as they are coming after defeats.

Blue Devils made a promising start by defeating Leatherback Giants in their first game. Devils secured a seven-wicket win as they comfortably chased 120 runs in just 8.5 overs. However, the bowlers flattened in their second game against Soca Kings. Soca Kings posted a massive total of 155 in the first innings while Blue Devils ended up with only 139 runs.

Coming to Cocrico Cavaliers, they were denied a dream start by Steelpan Strikers. Strikers defeated Cavaliers by four wickets to give them their first hiccup in the tournament. Cocrico quickly learned from the mistakes and made a comeback in the second match. They outplayed Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by seven wickets. However, the team couldn’t be on the victory path for long as Soca Kings hammered them by 85 runs in their last game.

Ahead of the match between Blue Devils and Cocrico Cavaliers; here is everything you need to know:

BLD vs CCL Telecast

Blue Devils vs Cocrico Cavaliers game will not be telecast in India.

BLD vs CCL Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLD vs CCL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 12:00 am IST on March 2, Wednesday.

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Khary Pierre

Vice-Captain - Teshwan Castro,

Suggested Playing XI for BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Steven Katwaroo

Batters: Jyd Goolie, Navin Bidaisee, Jordan Warner, Teshwan Castro

All-rounders: Rayad Emrit, Khary Pierre

Bowlers: Kerwin Sirju, Ansil Bhagan, Philton Williams, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

BLD vs CCL Probable XIs:

Blue Devils: Steven Katwaroo, Jyd Goolie, Teshwan Castro, Isaiah Rajah, Crystian Thurton, Rayad Emrit, Ansil Bhagan, Shaaron Lewis, Khary Pierre, Navin Stewart, Kerwin Sirju

Cocrico Cavaliers: Anderson Mahase, Denesh Ramdin, Navin Bidaisee, Jordan Warner, Saiba Batoosingh, Kjorn Ottley, Yannick Cariah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Philton Williams, Amrit Dass, Hakeem Mitchell

