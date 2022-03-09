BLD vs LBG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, March 10, 12:15 am IST

BLD vs LBG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Blue Devils and Leatherback Giants: Blue Devils will be playing against Leatherback Giants for the second time in the tournament at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 12:15 am IST on March 10, Thursday. Devils dominated the first match between the two sides by securing a victory by seven wickets. The team easily chased the score of 120 runs in just 8.5 overs to get off to a dream start.

The team has continued the good performances in most of the games in the tournament. From their eight league matches so far, they won five games while one match was abandoned due to rain. Leatherback Giants, on the other hand, went on to lose their second game as well against Steelpan Strikers.

The team improved from their third game as they now have 12 points from six wins and three losses. As both teams are doing well in the league, it will be interesting to see them clash on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Blue Devils and Leatherback Giants; here is everything you need to know:

BLD vs LBG Telecast

Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants game will not be telecast in India

BLD vs LBG Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLD vs LBG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 12:15 am IST on March 10, Thursday.

BLD vs LBG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain - Kamil Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for BLD vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Steven Katwaroo, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Iraq Thomas, Crystian Thurton, Isaiah Williams, Kamil Pooran

All-rounders: Rayad Emrit, Christopher Vincent

Bowlers: Namir Suepaul, Stephan Solomon, Shaaron Lewis

BLD vs LBG Probable XIs:

Blue Devils: Lendl Simmons, Steven Katwaroo, Crystian Thurton, Isaiah Williams, Khary Pierre, Teshawn Castro, Iqwe Craig, Shaaron Lewis, Jyd Goolie, Daniel Osouna, Rayad Emrit

Leatherback Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Iraq Thomas, Kamil Pooran, Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Sion Hackett, Namir Suepaul, Stephan Solomon, Mario Belcan, Terrance Hinds

