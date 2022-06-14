BLD vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction For Trinidad T10 Blast 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, June 15, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, 12 AM IST

BLD vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s BLD vs SLS Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match 14 between Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: Blue Devils (BLD) will lock horns against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) in the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Wednesday. The match will begin at 12:00 am IST and will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

The Scarlet Ibis Scorchers are in hot form and are currently placed at the top of the table. They have secured three wins from the four matches they have played till now. The top run-scorer of SLS, Tion Webster is in excellent batting form. He has scored 63 runs at a healthy strike rate of 153. In the bowling department, Kieshawn Dillon has picked up the most wickets (3) for SLS.

On the contrary, the Blue Devils have had a tough start to their campaign having lost two of their opening three matches. They are placed at the fifth position in the T10 Blast points table with just 1 point. Experienced players like Mario Belcon, Ansil Bhagan, and Rayad Emrit have to step up for the Blue Devils if they have to qualify further in the tournament.

Ahead of match 14 between Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers; here is everything you need to know:

BLD vs SLS Telecast

The match between Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will not be telecast in India.

BLD vs SLS Live Streaming

The match between Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLD vs SLS Match 14 Details

The BLD vs SLS match 14 will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Wednesday, June 15, at 12:00 am IST.

BLD vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tion Webster

Vice-Captain: Mario Belcon

Suggested Playing XI for BLD vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Tion Webster

Batters: Mario Belcon, Kamil Pooran, Christopher Vincent, Dexter Sweene

Allrounders: Rayad Emrit, Keagan Simmons, Nicholas Sookdeosingh

Bowlers: Kashtri Singh, Amir Ali, Ansil Bhagan

Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Possible XIs

Blue Devils Women Predicted Line-up: Christopher Vincent, Vikash Mohan, Rayad Emrit (c), Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Dejourn Charles, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred, Navin Bidaisee, Kyle Roopchand, Ansil Bhagan, Damion Joachim

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Predicted Line-up: Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sweene, Joshua Ramdoo, Akil Mitchell, Tion Webster (c), Khary Pierre, Keagan Simmons, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Anthony Alexander, Randy Mahase, Camilio Carimbocas, Amir Ali, Kashtri Singh

