BLD vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, March 4, 12:00 am IST

BLD vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Blue Devils and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: Blue Devils will have a face-off with Scarlet Ibis Scorchers at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Friday. Scarlet Ibis Scorchers are on a path of redemption after making a torrid start in the Trinidad T10 Blast. Kieron Pollard’s side flattened in its first three games.

They looked completely out of place after recording defeats by 42 runs, seven wickets, and nine wickets. The team finally found the winning way in its last match by defeating Steelpan Strikers. It was a class batting effort as Scorchers scored 132 runs in their 10 overs. Playing the Friday match, the franchise will hope to continue the winning rhythm to climb up the points table from fifth place.

Blue Devils are doing well in the tournament. They have won two from their three league matches. With four points, the team is third in the points table. Devils are heading into the Friday game after defeating Cocrico Cavaliers by 75 runs.

Ahead of the match between Blue Devils and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers; here is everything you need to know:

BLD vs SLS Telecast

Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers game will not be telecast in India

BLD vs SLS Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLD vs SLS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 12:00 am IST on March 4, Friday.

BLD vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jyd Goolie

Vice-Captain - Kieron Pollard

Suggested Playing XI for BLD vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Steven Katwaroo

Batters: Jyd Goolie, Teshwan Castro, Ewart Nicholson, Justin Jagessar

All-rounders: Rayad Emrit, Marlon Richards, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Kerwin Sirju, Ricky Jaipaul, Vasant Singh

BLD vs SLS Probable XIs:

Blue Devils: Khary Pierre, Navin Stewart, Steven Katwaroo, Jyd Goolie, Teshwan Castro, Isaiah Rajah, Crystian Thurton, Rayad Emrit, Kerwin Sirju, Ansil Bhagan, Shaaron Lewis

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: Daniel Williams, Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Ewart Nicholson, Justin Jagessar, Shiva Sankar, Ricky Jaipaul, Vasant Singh, Rishad Harris, Kieron Pollard, Marlon Richards

