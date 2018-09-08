Blessing Muzarabani Signs Three-Year Kolpak Deal With Northamptonshire

Loading...
The pacer had in May earlier this year represented Northants' Second XI in a few one-day fixtures and had returned 4 for 40 in one of the games against Durham Second XI.
"I've come here to chase my dreams," said Muzarabani. "I want to perform and achieve. I just can't wait to get started."
Muzarabani has turned out for Zimbabwe in 18 ODIs, six T20Is and one Test. He has a total of 27 international wickets to his name. He was Zimbabwe's leading wicket-taker in recent tri-nation T20I series which involved Australia and Pakistan picking up five wickets in four games. He, however, couldn't replicate the same performance in the ODI series against Pakistan that followed managing just two scalps in five games as the hosts were walloped 5-0.
The pacer soon after announced his decision of taking an indefinite break. “I wish my former teammates and Zimbabwe Cricket all the very best for the future. I have been honoured to represent my country but feel this is an appropriate time for me to pursue other challenges both personally and professionally," he had said at the time.
“We’ve been talking to Blessing for quite some time and were impressed by the way he plays," said Northamptonshire head coach David Ripley on Muzarabani's signing.
"He’s got a lot to learn and he knows it, but we’re looking forward to helping him achieve his potential at the County Ground over the next few years."
First Published: September 8, 2018, 5:05 PM IST