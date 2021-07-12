Blessing Muzarbani Copies Taskin Ahmed's Dance Move After Hitting Him for Four

Bangladesh went on to register a famous away Test victory against Zimbabwe on Sunday, but there was something to cheer about for the home team in the dying moments of the match. In the 93rd over of the innings, Blessing Muzarbani cleared Taskin Ahmed for a four and followed it up with a small dance move. Interestingly, Muzarbani returned the favour to the Bangladeshi, after the latter did a small dance after hitting a four.

Video Of The Day. Muzarabani Replies to Taskin Ahmed.#ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/d413FvVv6m— Zohaib (Cricket King) 🏏 (@Zohaib1981) July 11, 2021

Here is the video of Taskin Ahmed’s dance:

As far as the match is concerned, Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took the best match figures for a Bangladesh bowler overseas to help dismiss Zimbabwe for 256 and see his side to victory by 220 runs just before tea on the fifth day of the only test at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Zimbabwe had been set an imposing target of 477 for the win, and made a good start by reaching 110 for one, before the wicket of the experienced Brendan Taylor (92 from 73 balls) started their slide.

They resumed on the fifth morning on 140 for three, but lost four quick wickets when Mehidy (4-66) and Taskin Ahmed (4-82) ripped through the middle-order. Mehidy’s match figues of 9-148 are the best for a Bangladeshi bowler in an away test.

“Whether home or away, a win is always a proud thing for me," Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said.

“It was a flat wicket, so difficult to get wickets. It was a special performance for his (Mehidy) nine wickets, but it was a team effort."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here