Blind Cricket World Cup Winner Naresh Tumda Forced To Work As Labourer

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that was announced has forced several people across the country to lose their livelihoods. Now, even as the country seems to be limping back to normalcy, there are people that are still struggling to restore any semblance of normalcy into their lives. One among them is visually-impaired cricketer Naresh Tumda from Gujarat. He was part of the Indian side that won the Blind Cricket World Cup in 2018. Now, only three years after this victory, Tumda is working as a labourer in Gujarat’s Navsari to earn his livelihood.

Gujarat: Naresh Tumda, part of team that helped India win 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup, now works as a labourer in Navsari to earn livelihood"I earn Rs 250 a day. Requested CM thrice but didn't get reply. I urge govt to give me job so that I can take care of my family," he said pic.twitter.com/NK4DFO6YYC — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

Tumda was part of the team that beat Pakistan at Sharjah in the 2018 World Cup final. He had applied for a number of government jobs, but could not elicit any response from any agencies. He has now asked the government to provide him with a job to make ends meet. “I earn Rs 250 a day. I urge the government to give me a job so that I can earn my livelihood," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tumda, 29, was selling vegetables during the lockdown last year. However, this was not able to cover the expenses of the family and so he started to work as a labourer. These days, he barely manages the family by picking up bricks. He said, “My parents are old. My father is unable to go to job. I am the sole breadwinner of the family.”

Tumda has been a very talented cricketer. He started playing cricket at the age of five. In the year 2014, he was selected in the Gujarat team. After this he got a chance to play in the Indian team. In the final of the World Cup, India chased down Pakistan’s target of 308 runs by losing 8 wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here