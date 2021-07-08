'Bloody Love This Country' - Michael Vaughan Ecstatic After England's Win Over Denmark In Euro 2020 Semis

England created history by making it to their first Euro final ever when they beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley in London on Wednesday and former skipper of the Men’s cricket team Michael Vaughan showered praise on Harry Kane and the team for their stunning performance so far in the mega tournament. England made it to the final of a major international competition for the first time in 55 years and there was jubilation and excitement all over the country as people celebrated the remarkable victory.

England had last reached the final of a major international competition way back in 1966 when they went on to win the World Cup beating West Germany 4-2.

Mikkel Damsgaard had given Denmark the lead but an own goal from Danish skipper Simon Kjaer in the 39th minute meant that the scores were equal. The score remained 1-1 for the remainder of the 90 minutes of play. England captain Harry Kane then scored the winning goal in the 104th minute to seal an emphatic win for England.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan praised the performance of Harry Kane and hailed the skills of the Tottenham Hotspur striker who led the team from the front and took them to a historic final.

Vaughan, a big football fan, could not control his excitement and in a series of tweets hailed the efforts of the England football team.

“This England team are very very likeable. All seem like high-class individuals led by a proper guy in Gareth but now it’s all about winning whichever way it takes. I really don’t care which way. Just WIN," stated Vaughan.

This England team are very very likeable … all seem like high class individuals … led by a proper guy in Gareth … but now it’s all about winning whichever way it takes … I really don’t care which way … Just WIN … #OnOn #ENGDEN— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 7, 2021

Vaughan had special words of praise for Harry Kane.

Harry Kane ….. Outstanding …..— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 7, 2021

He could not control his emotions and expressed his love for England via his tweets.

Bloody love this country 👍👍— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 7, 2021

Other England stars, Jason Roy and Sam Billings were also ecstatic with England’s performance and thrilling victory.

