Blow to Zimbabwe: 21-Year-Old Muzarabani Quits International Cricket

The lanky pacer has decided to pursue his career options in England and as a result will not be a part of the national side for the tours to South Africa and Bangladesh scheduled for later this year.
"I wish my former team mates and Zimbabwe Cricket all the very best for the future," said Muzarbani. "I have been honoured to represent my country but feel this is an appropriate time for me to pursue other challenges both personally and professionally."
With an ability to consistently bowl in excess of 140+ and hit the deck hard, Muzarabani, having played one Test, 18 One-Day Internationals and six Twenty Internationals, quickly moved up the ranks to become the leader of the fast bowling unit.
He went wicketless in the lone four-day Test against South Africa, which Zimbabwe lost by an innings and 120 runs. In the 18 ODIs, the youngster picked up 18 scalps at 40.72 while in the six T20Is he managed to scalp nine wickets at 24.44. He last turned out for his national side as recently as July in the five ODIs against Pakistan at home.
Muzarabani's exit comes at a time when Zimbabwe cricket is already in a lot of turmoil. Five big names in Brendan Taylor, Graeme Cremer, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza had earlier refused to play in the home games against Australia and Pakistan over salary issues.
With two crucial tours coming up, Zimbabwe will have to look for Muzarabani's replacement rather quickly.
First Published: August 17, 2018, 1:45 PM IST