BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Laborie Bay Royals and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
BLS vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed on FanCode
BLS vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
June 24 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
BLS vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Gaspard Prospere (CAPTAIN)
BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Batsmen: Thomas Caleb, Keddy Lesporis, Keygan Arnold, Alleyn Prospere
BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team All-rounders: Jamaal James, Shervon Joseph (VICE CAPTAIN), Tyler Sookwa
BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Jemmi Mauricette, Charles Jevon, Nyeem Rosemond
BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Babonneau Leatherbacks Henry Quaine, Thomas Caleb, Shervon Joseph, Anthony Kissinger, Nyeem Rosemond, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Abraham Steven, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Charles Jevon
Central Castries Mindhood Keddy Lesporis, Ackeem Auguste, Johnnel Eugene, Jaden Elibox, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Gaspard Prospere.
BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries Mindhood - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips
