Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Match 14, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

2ND INN

Cossonay CC

89/7 (10.0)

Cossonay CC
v/s
St Gallen CC
St Gallen CC*

36/0 (3.1)

St Gallen CC need 54 runs in 41 balls at 7.90 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries Mindhood - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Best Picks / BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Captain / BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries Mindhood - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Laborie Bay Royals and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

BLS vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

BLS vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

June 24 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

BLS vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Gaspard Prospere (CAPTAIN)

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Batsmen: Thomas Caleb, Keddy Lesporis, Keygan Arnold, Alleyn Prospere

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team All-rounders: Jamaal James, Shervon Joseph (VICE CAPTAIN), Tyler Sookwa

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Jemmi Mauricette, Charles Jevon, Nyeem Rosemond

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Babonneau Leatherbacks Henry Quaine, Thomas Caleb, Shervon Joseph, Anthony Kissinger, Nyeem Rosemond, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Abraham Steven, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Charles Jevon

Central Castries Mindhood Keddy Lesporis, Ackeem Auguste, Johnnel Eugene, Jaden Elibox, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Gaspard Prospere.

Follow @CricketNext for more

BLS vs CCMHBLS vs CCMH dream11BLS vs CCMH dream11 predictionBLS vs CCMH dream11 teamBLS vs CCMH dream11 top picksBLS vs CCMH live scoreBLS vs CCMH Scorecarddream11St Lucia T10 BlastSt Lucia T10 Blast live scoreSt Lucia T10 Blast live streamingSt Lucia T10 Blast scorecard

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more