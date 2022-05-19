BLS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match, May 19, 9:15 PM IST

BLS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Choiseul Coal Pots: Babonneau Leatherbacks and Choiseul Coal Pots will be squaring off in the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 game on Thursday, May 19. The first semi-final match will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet.

Babonneau Leatherbacks have taken the pole position in the Group A points tally. They have won as many as three league games while their one match was washed out due to rain. Leatherbacks defeated SSCS in their last league game by nine runs. BLS defended 86 runs with ease as Devon Eugene and Sanjay Hayle picked one wicket each.

Choiseul Coal Pots, on the other hand, ended up in second place in the Group B standings. Coal Pots won three games while losing one match. Their only defeat in the competition came against Mons Repos Stars by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Choiseul Coal Pots, here is everything you need to know:

BLS vs CCP Telecast

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Choiseul Coal Pots game will not be telecast in India.

BLS vs CCP Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLS vs CCP Match Details

Babonneau Leatherbacks and Choiseul Coal Pots will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 9:15 PM IST on May 19, Thursday.

BLS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Jason Simon

Vice-Captain – Audy Alexander

Suggested Playing XI for BLS vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jason Simon

Batters: Junior Henry, Kerry John, Bradley Marquis

All-rounders: Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph

Bowlers: Clem St. Rose, Jevaughn Charles, Anselm Gittens

BLS vs CCP Probable XIs:

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Devon Eugene, Bradley Marquis, Antoine Zayee, Caleb Thomas, Jevaughn Charles, Alex Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alvin Lafeuille (wk), Gregory John, Shervon Joseph (c), Anselm Gittens

Choiseul Coal Pots: Valange St. Ange, Canice Richardson, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Jason Simon(wk), Vince Smith (c), Bronte Bess, Clem St Rose, Nick Joseph, Sky Lafeuillie, Alvinaus Simon

