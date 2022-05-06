BLS vs DSRS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 , May 6, 9:15 PM IST

BLS vs DSRS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Dennery Segment Rising Stars: St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 is all set to start on May 6 with an intense battle of cricket between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Dennery Segment Rising Stars. A total of 14 teams are participating in the event including Babonneau Leatherbacks, South Castries Lions, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Dennery Segment Rising Stars, Laborie Bay Royals, Invictus Desruisseaux, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, Mon Repos Stars, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Mabouya Valley Constrictors, Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, Micoud Eagles, and Choiseul Coal Pots.

A total of 30 games will be played in the league at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Babonneau Leatherbacks have a decent squad at their disposal. Their crucial players are Shervon Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Steven Abraham and Caleb Thomas

Dennery Segment Rising Stars, on the other hand, are making their debut in the T10 Championship. The team will hope to start the tournament on a positive note as it has players like Alex Regis and Lennice Modeste.

Ahead of the match between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Dennery Segment Rising Stars, here is everything you need to know:

BLS vs DSRS Telecast

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Dennery Segment Rising Stars game will not be telecast in India.

BLS vs DSRS Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLS vs DSRS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 9:15 PM IST on May 6, Friday.

BLS vs DSRS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zayee Antonie

Vice-Captain: Shervon Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for BLS vs DSRS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Alex Regis, Steven Abraham

Batters: Alex Jospeh, Deylan James, Alvin Lefeuille

All-rounders: Zayee Anotnie, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph

Bowlers: Azad Faucher, Devon Eugene, Lennice Modeste

BLS vs DSRS Probable XIs

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Devon Eugene, Caleb Thomas, Alex Joseph, Qwaine Henry, Shervon Joseph (c), Alvin Lafeuille, Steven Abraham (wk), Tristan Pierre, Stuart Calderon, Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred

Dennery Segment Rising Stars: Lennice Modeste, Alex Regis (wk), Deylan James, Bradley Giddings, Ishmael Clement, Gunyelle Cherubin, Azad Faucher, Gervanni Clement, Ligorius Alexander, Vernon Emmanuel, Rudel Mathurin

