CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 June, 2020

1ST INN

Prague Spartans Mobilizers *

7/0 (0.5)

Prague Spartans Mobilizers
v/s
Budejovice Barracudas CC
Budejovice Barracudas CC

Budejovice Barracudas CC elected to field
Concluded

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 June, 2020

2ND INN

Prague CC Rooks

91/5 (10.0)

Prague CC Rooks
v/s
Prague Barbarians Vandals
Prague Barbarians Vandals*

89/5 (10.0)

Prague CC Rooks beat Prague Barbarians Vandals by 2 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 27,2020

BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BLS vs GICB Dream11 Best Picks / BLS vs GICB Dream11 Captain / BLS vs GICB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 27,2020

BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Babonneau Leatherbacks, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

BLS vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live streamed on FanCode

BLS vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

BLS vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

June 28 –12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

BLS vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Quaine Henry

BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Batsmen: Thomas Caleb, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Alvin Lafeuille

BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team All-rounders: Dornan Edward (VICE CAPTAIN), Alex Joseph, Tyrel Chicot

BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Bowlers: Dalton Polius (CAPTAIN), Larry Edwards, Wilfred Nehemiah

BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Babonneau Leatherbacks Henry Quaine, Thomas Caleb, Shervon Joseph, Anthony Kissinger, Nyeem Rosemond, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Abraham Steven, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Charles Jevon

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Dalton Polius, Larry Edwards, Tarryck Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Kimani Melius, Garvin Serieux Jr, Vernillius Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Lee Solomon, Dane Edward, Simeon Gerson

