BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Babonneau Leatherbacks, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
BLS vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live streamed on FanCode
BLS vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard
BLS vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
June 28 –12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
BLS vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Quaine Henry
BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Batsmen: Thomas Caleb, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Alvin Lafeuille
BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team All-rounders: Dornan Edward (VICE CAPTAIN), Alex Joseph, Tyrel Chicot
BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Bowlers: Dalton Polius (CAPTAIN), Larry Edwards, Wilfred Nehemiah
BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Babonneau Leatherbacks Henry Quaine, Thomas Caleb, Shervon Joseph, Anthony Kissinger, Nyeem Rosemond, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Abraham Steven, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Charles Jevon
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Dalton Polius, Larry Edwards, Tarryck Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Kimani Melius, Garvin Serieux Jr, Vernillius Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Lee Solomon, Dane Edward, Simeon Gerson
BLS vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 27,2020
